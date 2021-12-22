While exchanging Christmas cards with the police chief, a man admits to murdering his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law.

During a casual visit with his local police chief to exchange a Christmas card, a South Dakota man confessed to murdering his brother and pregnant sister-in-law.

Brent Hanson, of Milbank, confessed to the murders of his brother Clyde, sister-in-law Jessica, and Jessica’s unborn child. Brent has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder, according to court documents obtained by KELO-TV.

On Dec. 15, the accused met Milbank Police Chief Boyd VanVooren to exchange Christmas cards from a church, which led to the discovery of the incident.

Brent was arrested in July in connection with a domestic abuse case against his sister-in-law, and Chief VanVooren inquired about “any further concerns” with Clyde and Jessica during the meeting in the department’s headquarters. Brent, on the other hand, informed the chief that “they no longer live here.” After a meal delivery worker observed blood on the door, Chief VanVooren heard a police radio call for a welfare check at the victims’ house. When asked if there was blood on his door, Brent allegedly answered, “I snapped,” while making a “slashing motion” across his neck with his thumb.

Brent acknowledged to killing Clyde with a baseball bat on December 12 while the victim was alone at home, saying he “completely flipped” during the event. He also told the police that he murdered Jessica, who was nine months pregnant at the time, with a machete the next morning when she returned home.

After the deaths, the man took the couple’s 3-year-old toddler to his basement apartment. “The child was safe and he fed the youngster,” he informed the police chief. Brent and the victims lived in separate quarters on the residential property, which was quickly searched by police. Jessica’s body was discovered under a blue tarpaulin, while Clyde’s was discovered behind the wallboard, both in a “undone” area of the property. According to the New York Post, the 3-year-old was discovered asleep in a bedroom.

Brent was arrested in July in connection with an incident in which he allegedly pushed the couple around following an argument about Jessica’s dog. He’s currently being held in custody on a $5 million cash bond.