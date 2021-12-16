While enacting a suicide stunt for Instagram, a teen accidentally hangs himself to death.

In India, a teen guy died tragically after hanging himself while shooting a suicide stunt for Instagram clips.

According to News 18, a 16-year-old unidentified kid from Indore, a city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, inadvertently strangled himself Monday in front of a group of his friends who had been invited to watch him shoot the reel.

While his family was away for a wedding, the adolescent gathered his friends to his house to film a false suicide scene. While standing on a chair, the kid attached a rope to the ceiling and wore a noose around his neck to recreate the incident. According to investigators, the youngster accidentally tripped off the chair, causing him to choke to death. Friends of the youngster who observed the incident were scared and fled.

The unfortunate tragedy was discovered once the victim’s brother returned home. The infant’s sibling informed the neighbors, who rushed the boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The catastrophe occurred while the adolescent was filming a pretend suicide video, according to the teen’s friends.

The adolescent kid routinely uploaded films to social media platforms, and his parents said that they had previously forced him to uninstall all applications due to his addiction.

“We discovered numerous videos he had shared on social media. This was most likely a video he intended to upload as well, but he fell and hanged himself “A senior investigating officer, Kishore Kumar, informed the Times of India.

However, authorities were unable to locate the video of the incident and stated that they are investigating the boy’s phone.

During a live stream on social media in October, a Chinese influencer committed suicide after several members of her audience encouraged her to drink pesticide. Luoxiaomaomaozi, a friend of the 25-year-old female influencer, claimed that the influencer did not want to kill herself, but rather sought to attract her lover through the act.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.