While eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family, a man was shot and killed.

A man in Pennsylvania was slain while enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with his family when he was struck by a stray gunshot that had pierced a glass fired from the street.

According to Montgomery County authorities, Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was spending Thanksgiving at his house in Norristown, greater Philadelphia, when the tragedy occurred.

Pelaez Moctezuma was found lifeless with a gunshot wound to his torso when police arrived at the scene. He was airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time afterwards. The suspect, Kevon Clarke, 19, is still on the run.

Family members made a desperate plea to paramedics who arrived at the residence in Arch Street at 9.30 p.m. Thursday, according to Norristown resident William Holmes.

Authorities are looking for Kevon Clarke, 19, who is suspected of firing the fatal shot during a fight in a neighborhood where the victim was not present. https://t.co/uhKEz10ekQ November 26, 2021 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) “‘He’s in here, he’s in here,’ she wailed as she sobbed. Please assist.’ I also saw paramedics rush in “According to Holmes.

“You know, you’re sitting in there with your family for Thanksgiving and you never expect anything like that,” Holmes added. “It was a heartbreaking spectacle.” Palaez Moctezuma was the unwitting victim of a feud that erupted earlier in the day after Clarke was thrown out of a nearby Thanksgiving meal party.

Clarke and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Brown, were among four persons asked to leave the party, and after they left, wine was discovered missing.

Later, plans were made for Brown’s cousin to pick up the booze from outside Clarke’s house and return it. When the cousin arrived, though, Clarke emerged from his home holding a revolver.

As she drove away, the cousin heard multiple bullets fired. Investigators discovered seven bullets in the vicinity, one of which was a live round, and concluded that the bullet that killed Palaez Moctezuma originated from Clarke’s firing location.

Two more male suspects were seen on surveillance film, according to authorities.

Mr. Palaez Moctezuma was assassinated inside his house while eating Thanksgiving dinner, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. This is a condensed version of the information.