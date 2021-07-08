While driving on the M6, a man was captured watching the England game.

Police stopped a man on the M6 after he was spotted watching England’s Euro 2020 semi-final while driving.

In a tweet about the incident after England’s thrilling victory over Denmark at Wembley last night, police confirmed the driver had been pulled over.

According to them, the driver was later charged with the offense.

The driver had been talked to, according to the Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG), a dedicated force that monitors important routes like the M6.

“We know that this is a big night for football, and everyone wants to watch it,” a CMPG official stated.

“However, watching it on a tablet while driving down the M6 is not a good idea.”

At the moment, England and Denmark were tied 1-1, according to Wales Online.

The incident occurred on a remarkable night for England fans, who are 90 minutes away from seeing their men’s national team win a major event for the first time in half a century after Harry Kane led the Three Lions to the final of the Euro 2020 competition.

After his poor extra-time penalty was saved, Kane bundled home the rebound.

But England hung on for a 2-1 win, much to the pleasure of ecstatic fans in Liverpool bars and beyond, as well as the Duke of Cambridge, David Beckham, and Boris Johnson at Wembley Stadium.

On Sunday, England will play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.