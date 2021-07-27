While driving on the highway, a driver was caught drinking and driving.

An ‘eagle-eyed’ stranger spotted a driver drinking alcohol behind the wheel of his automobile on the M6.

On Monday, police stopped the man near the Thelwall Viaduct, which is located between junctions 20 and 21 of the M6 in Warrington.

It came when a member of the public noticed him driving “all over the road” and holding a drink in his hand.

The man, who had a passenger in the car at the time of the incident, was taken off the road and arrested, according to North West Motorway Police.

“Driver arrested for drink driving after an eagle eyed member of the public spotted this car all over the road with the driver drinking at the wheel!” a police official tweeted.

“Unfortunately, our customer was dissatisfied with our services, believing it was absurd and unsafe to leave him stranded after taking him off the highway to return home.

“Strange, when you’re thrilled to be in a car where the driver is growing more and more inebriated as you go down the highway!”