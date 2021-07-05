While driving in front of a police officer, a 26-year-old man hangs out the window to video himself.

After his decision to videotape himself behind the wheel failed dramatically, a suspected drug driver was apprehended.

On Sunday, the incredible scenes unfolded at Anfield.

While driving his black Volkswagen Tiguan, the man decided to record himself by leaning out of his window and pointing his camera at himself.

However, he was caught in the act because his unusual video was done in full view of a police officer stopped in traffic at the intersection of Belmont and Oakfield Roads.

After a roadside test about 3 p.m. on Sunday, the 26-year-old Norris Green motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “On Sunday, officers saw a guy filming himself driving in Anfield and arrested him.

“An officer waiting at the traffic lights at the intersection of Belmont Road and Oakfield Road about 3 p.m. spotted a black VW Tiguan driver photographing himself out of the driver’s side window while driving through the intersection.

“The automobile was halted, and a 26-year-old Norris Green man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a roadside test. He has been discharged pending the outcome of the investigation.”

“Our officers proactively police the road network in Merseyside every day to keep road users safe, and are trained and experienced in spotting driving that threatens public safety,” said a spokeswoman for Merseyside Police Roads Policing.

“Drivers who, by their manner of driving, including those who get behind the wheel after drinking too much alcohol or taking drugs, provide a very real threat to pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers pose a very serious hazard to pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers.

“We will continue to monitor Merseyside’s roads, but if you are aware of a driver who has taken drugs or is inebriated, please contact us.”

To report a crime, tweet @MerPolCC or message the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook.

Alternatively, dial 101, and always dial 999 in an emergency.