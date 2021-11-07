While driving in a car, a toddler was killed by a stray bullet.

According to reports, a toddler was killed when a “stray” gunshot fired from one side of the road struck him while he was in a car traveling in the opposite way.

The toddler was in a Toyota Lexus driving southbound on Interstate 880 in Oakland yesterday (Saturday) afternoon, according to California Highways Patrol (CHP) officers quoted in the San Francisco Chronicle.

At at 2.10 p.m., the CHP got a complaint of a shooting, with a statement stating that the victim’s automobile “was suddenly struck by gunshots.”

According to the Chronicle: “A bullet struck a toddler in the Lexus, and the youngster was rushed to Oakland Children’s Hospital, where he subsequently died, according to CHP officials. The CHP stated that the toddler was three years old, but the boy’s relatives told NBC Bay Area that he was 23 months old. The youngster’s name was Jasper Wu, according to KRON [a news station], and he was traveling home to Fremont from San Francisco when he was hit.” According to an NBC reporter, the child’s mother looked to be behind the wheel, and no one else in the vehicle was hurt.

According to an initial, preliminary inquiry, officers believe the shooting occurred in the northbound lanes and that “bullets moved across the southbound side and an errant bullet wounded the youngster.”

On Saturday afternoon, all northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland were apparently momentarily closed due to the inquiry. According to police, detectives from the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit arrived to the site and are investigating the shooting.