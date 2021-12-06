While driving, a woman gives birth in her car, and her husband catches the baby with one hand.

A Cincinnati guy is being hailed as a hero after making a beautiful “one-handed catch” that saved his newborn baby’s life.

When Ryan Emge and his laboring wife, Kelli, arrived at the hospital on Friday, they understood their baby was soon to be born.

“Really fast, [Kelli] unbuckled herself, slid her knees into the rear seat, and began giving birth in the passenger seat while I was going down the interstate,” Ryan told WXIX.

Ryan caught her with one hand as soon as Rebecca, the couple’s fourth child, was born, while maintaining his eye on the road and the other hand on the steering wheel.

“I was having a nervous breakdown and asked, ‘Honey, do you want me to pull over?’ ‘What am I supposed to do here?’ ‘No, keep going, we need to go to the hospital,’ she says “he stated “When the baby started to come out, I simply reached out with my hand and caught it.” As soon as the baby fell on Ryan’s palm, he slid her down to the seat below.

Ryan compliments his wife for managing the situation well, despite being hailed as a hero for his “Golden Glove-worthy catch.” He described it as “the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen.” “She just took care of everything.” On the same day, another couple in the same city encountered a similar problem. Kenariye Delaney was unable to make it to the ambulance since she had given birth at home.

Despite her desire for a home birth, Delaney said she didn’t “expect it to happen that way.” Delaney experienced several days of false labor that week, but she knew the baby was coming on Friday.

Her spouse contacted an ambulance right away, but the baby couldn’t wait. “He arrived within five minutes of that phone call,” the new mother explained.

There were no postnatal issues in any case that necessitated medical intervention.

A 31-year-old California woman’s contractions came so quickly that she gave birth to her baby on her front lawn last month, according to reports. Surprisingly, the whole episode was recorded on her doorbell camera.