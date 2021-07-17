While driving a 15-year-old student home, a high school teacher sexually abused him.

On Friday, a former Catholic high school teacher who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexual violence.

Corissa A. McCalister, 22, of Steubenville, has been sentenced to a two-year probationary period as well as community service. She must also register as a sex offender within 90 days, according to People.

McCalister taught Spanish at Central Catholic High School in Steubenville. She was also a cross country and track and field coach. It had been her first year as a teacher.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on March 30 when McCalister drove an unknown male student home from a track meet at another school.

According to Sheriff Joe Myers, McCalister parked her car at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Cadiz, Ohio. The woman then had sexual contact with the teen in her car.

When the teen’s mother found out about the assault, she immediately notified the school. Principal Thomas Costello informed other staff members, Diocesan Superintendent Deacon Paul D. Ward, and authorities about the claim.

McCalister was then placed on administrative leave. Her employment was eventually lost to her.

She was arrested on April 23 and placed into jail on a $100,000 bond, according to WOTV9.

“I am profoundly disturbed by knowledge of the claims,” Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton of Steubenville said in a statement at the time. “I pray for the victim and his family, as well as the Catholic Central School community, to heal.”

A Diocesan Response Team assisted the victim’s family and the school community following the incident.