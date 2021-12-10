While discussing the verdict, Don Lemon fails to mention his involvement in the Jussie Smollett case.

On his show last night, CNN host Don Lemon reviewed the Jussie Smollett verdict, but he refused to recognize reports that he told the former Empire actor that the police did not believe his account of events.

A Chicago jury convicted actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six charges of fraudulently reporting a hate crime on Thursday. In 2019, Smollett claimed that he was attacked by two men in a racist and homophobic attack.

Smollett was then accused of paying brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo $3,500 for their assistance in staging the incident. The actor’s defense team has accused the siblings of requesting $1 million apiece in exchange for not testifying that the purported attack was a fabrication.

Smollett alleged in court that Lemon texted him a message suggesting police did not accept his account of the attack. This disclosure prompted issues of propriety from Lemon, as well as recommendations that he be suspended from CNN.

During his broadcast, Don Lemon discusses a variety of topics. He spoke with criminal defense attorney Joey Jackson on Thursday evening to discuss the ongoing trial.

Lemon made no mention of his role or contact with Smollett during this segment. Jackson went into great depth on how Smollett’s story was shredded and why he was found guilty.

In a conversation with Lemon, he stated: “It’s all about having a coherent story.

“When we go before juries to select them, we always tell them to use their common sense and good judgment.

“It becomes troublesome when you weave a web and present a story that doesn’t make sense. That, I believe, is what happened here; Mr. Smollett’s story did not win.

“As a result of that, the jury realized something wasn’t right, and they found him guilty.”

Legal experts have also weighed in on whether Lemon may face serious repercussions if it is discovered that he messaged Smollett about the cops.

“I would not see any criminal accountability for Don Lemon telling Jussie that the cops did not believe him,” San Francisco attorney-at-law Marc Pelta told The Washington Newsday.

He did say that if Lemon’s conduct were in violation of his contract, he might have a problem with CNN.

Pelta went on to say: “Is there a clause in Lemon’s CNN contract that prevents him from doing so? This is a condensed version of the information.