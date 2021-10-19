While devouring a companion, a dead star comes back to life.

The first evidence of a white dwarf, a stellar relic left over when smaller stars die, resurrecting while feeding on a companion star has been captured by astronomers.

The team, led by Durham University astronomers, witnessed TW Pictoris, a white dwarf binary in which a dead star feeds on material from its bright companion.

Material from the companion star creates a disc around the white dwarf and falls to its surface in a process known as accretion in the 1,400 light-year-distance system. The material, which is mostly hydrogen and helium, briefly brightens as it reaches the surface of the dead star.

This process has already been observed in feeding white dwarfs in binary systems (stars that develop together and subsequently orbit each other). The dramatic peaks and decreases in brightness reported in this system were previously unknown to astronomers.

Because the flow of material from the accretion disc to the white dwarf’s surface is steady and constant, astronomers expect rapid variations in luminosity, which is defined as the total quantity of electromagnetic energy released per unit of time by a star, galaxy, or other astronomical object.

“The brightness variations seen in accreting white dwarfs are often quite modest, happening on timescales of days to months,” stated Dr. Simone Scaringi of Durham University’s Centre for Extragalactic Astronomy.

“To witness TW Pictoris’ brightness plunge in 30 minutes is remarkable in and of itself, as it has never been seen in other accreting white dwarfs and is completely unexpected given our understanding of how these systems are meant to feed through the accretion disc.” It looks like it’s turning on and off.” Scargini is the lead author of a paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy that describes the discovery. The researchers used the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite to observe the white dwarf (TESS). TESS’s primary mission is to observe planets outside of our solar system, sometimes known as exoplanets.

The team believes that in the instance of TW Pictoris, the sudden fluctuations in luminosity are caused by changes in the magnetic field of the star remnant.

It is feasting on material when the white dwarf comes back to life as its brightness increases. This is a condensed version of the information.