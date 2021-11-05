While denying kidnapping a couple, a man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking.

According to the Associated Press, a Montreal man denied involvement in the kidnapping of a New York couple last year as he pleaded guilty to charges related to a failed cocaine trafficking operation.

Before his arrest months later, Georges Yaghmour, 40, admitted before the United States District Court in Vermont that he was involved in an attempt to smuggle 3,300 pounds of cocaine from Peru to Vermont and then Canada.

Prosecutors said Yaghmour’s cocaine scheme was linked to an abduction in September 2020, when the pair was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom after a shipment of 110 pounds of cocaine failed to arrive in Canada. According to the Associated Press, the cocaine was recovered by the US Drug Enforcement Administration in Vermont, but others implicated in the trafficking scheme were not immediately informed.

The pair from Moira, New York, was transported to Canada, where they were rescued by Quebec police. During the court, Yaghmour denied any role in the kidnapping, while prosecutors did not claim he was involved.

Authorities said Yaghmour was apprehended in Florida in November 2020, where he had come to discuss why the cocaine had not been delivered on time.

The allegation of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine, to which Yaghmour pleaded guilty, carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison. A sentence of little over 11 years is stipulated in the plea bargain. The sentencing date has been set for March.

Judge Geoffrey Crawford of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia explained to Yaghmour the ramifications of accepting a guilty plea, including the possibility of being barred from reentering the United States after he returns to Canada as a Canadian citizen.

“My harshest penalty is that I am not allowed to return to the United States,” Yaghmour added.

Prosecutors say Yaghmour attended a meeting in Burlington in December 2019 at the request of others to discuss a plot to transport cocaine from Peru to Canada via Vermont.

According to the plea agreement, Yaghmour asked about shipping the drugs from South America to Mexico during the meeting, which also included an undercover DEA operative and another person who was cooperating with law enforcement. However, the DEA agent suggested shipping the drugs to Vermont for further distribution.

