While demonstrating his gun to bar patrons in Florida, a man accidentally shoots himself.

While showing off his gun to patrons in a Pensacola bar, a Florida man accidently shot himself.

Carlos Feituuaki Tuifua, 28, allegedly pulled out a revolver and started to show it off to a woman and a man he was chatting with at the O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern in Pensacola on Thursday around 11 p.m.

According to surveillance footage from the pub, Tuifua made a fast gesture with his hand, as if holstering the revolver beneath his left shoulder. The gun fired at that same moment, injuring his upper torso, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

After the gunshot, a bar patron called down a police officer on regular patrol on Creighton Road, according to Pensacola Police Department spokesperson Greg Gordon. As the cops began their investigation inside, a brawl broke out outside the main building of the pub. The situation was de-escalated by police who arrived on the spot. According to police, the fight had nothing to do with the shooting.

Warren Sonnen, the bar’s manager, told the Journal, “I don’t know if guy was acting to be a badass or anything.” “However, from what I can see, it was entirely by chance.”

After leaving the bar and checking himself into a hospital, the police were able to identify him.

Tuifua is thought to be healing from his wound and was apprehended at his home on Friday, according to WEAR-TV. He was accused of displaying a weapon improperly and carrying a hidden weapon without a licence.

In a similar instance earlier this month, a 15-year-old adolescent in Utah accidently shot and killed his 13-year-old companion while showing off a gun after a night out. The youngsters are said to have sneaked out of their homes and met in a church parking lot, when the gun was accidently discharged. The 15-year-old did not want to kill his friend, according to police, and contacted 911 immediately after the incident.

Unintentional firearm injuries accounted for around 1.2 percent of total gun deaths in 2019, according to Education to Stop Gun Violence, a non-profit group. When handling a gun, the NPO recommends avoiding drinking.