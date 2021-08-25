While crossing a Brooklyn street, a 6-year-old girl was mowed down and killed; her mother was unable to save her.

According to police sources, a 6-year-old child was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a Brooklyn street Tuesday night.

According to the New York Daily News, the unnamed girl was walking at the junction of 12th Avenue and 67th Street in Dyker Heights at around 8:50 p.m. when she was struck by a Lexus SUV. Her mother apparently tried to save her by pulling her to safety, but she was unable to do so.

“I was trying to console the mother,” says the narrator. Blood was pouring out of the little girl’s chest as she lay near the fire hydrant. Linda Guerin, 69, who lives close where the girl was injured, described her as “soaked in blood.”

“The mother screamed and screamed and screamed and screamed. Please pray for her. She continued, “I wanted God to save this child, but it would have taken a miracle.”

According to authorities, medical professionals transported the woman to Maimonides Medical Center, but she was unable to be rescued.

On Tuesday night, the SUV’s driver reportedly remained on the scene, and police resumed their investigation into the incident.

It was unclear whether charges had been brought in the child’s death.

Glenda, a witness to the incident who lives on the block, claimed the crossroads was extremely dangerous.

“There aren’t any cameras over here… I’ve been here for 18 years; do you know how many accidents have occurred here? They drive erratically, blowing past red lights and speeding… “I’m tired of it,” she expressed her dissatisfaction.

A 15-year-old girl was critically injured in a similar event in Virginia a week ago when she was hit by a car while crossing the road on her way to school.

On Aug. 17, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Leeland Road and Amherst Avenue after receiving a report of a pedestrian collision.

According to the inquiry, the 15-year-old was attempting to cross the road at the crossing with a friend to catch a ride to school when she was struck by a Ford Focus.

The sedan’s driver came to a complete stop and dialed 911. The boy was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was treated for significant but non-life threatening injuries.

According to reports, no charges have been made in relation to the incident.