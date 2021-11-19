While crews worked to put out the ‘Dixie’ Wildfire, a crime professor allegedly started fires.

While firefighters were battling the Dixie wildfire in California, a former criminal justice professor allegedly ignited four flames.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Gary Stephen Maynard, a San Jose resident, was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury for engaging in a “arson spree” in July and August at the Shasta Trinity National Forest and the Lassen National Forest (DOJ).

Maynard reportedly lit fires that put firefighters in danger as they tried to put out the growing Dixie Fire, according to federal authorities.

The statement added, “Some of the fires Maynard set were fresh fires behind the firemen fighting the Dixie Fire.”

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert, the former professor was indicted on charges of arson to government property and setting fire to timber. According to the Department of Justice, a person accused with arson on government property faces a minimum term of five years in prison.

Maynard faces up to 20 years in jail and a $250,000 fine if convicted on each count.

According to CBS News, the former professor has disputed the claims but remains in detention pending trial.

In the fall of 2020, the 47-year-old was a professor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Sonoma State University. He also worked at the University of Santa Clara.

On July 20, investigators began looking into the incidents. Maynard lived out of his car and drove alone across Northern California before being detained, according to CBS Sacramento.

Investigators were able to determine that Maynard was allegedly responsible for the fires by placing a tracking device on his car after discovering tire tracks at the scene of a fire near Mount Shasta, according to court documents.

Maynard is said to have driven hundreds of kilometers to get to the Lassen National Forest. “It appeared that Maynard was on an arson binge,” according to court documents.

The Dixie Fire became California’s second-largest wildfire, spreading over numerous Sierra Nevada counties and destroying nearly 1,300 structures, including 728 homes and 139 businesses.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported in September that the wildfire had grown to 928,741 acres after nearly three months of burning.

1.3 million acres were burned in the August Complex fire.