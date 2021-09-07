While covering protests, Afghan journalists were arrested and punished by the Taliban.

According to the Associated Press, witnesses and Afghan media sources stated the Taliban arrested and disciplined Afghan journalists for covering protests outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

An Afghan journalist who was detained and then released told the Associated Press that the Taliban had punished him for reporting the rally, which protestors claimed was intended to oppose Pakistan’s alleged intervention in Afghanistan.

He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety. “They made me rub my nose on the ground and apologize for covering the protest,” he claimed. “In Afghanistan, journalism is becoming more difficult.”

Wahid Ahmadi, a cameraman for Afghanistan’s TOLOnews TV channel, was also detained. On social media, people are pleading with the Taliban to release the detained journalists.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban has intimidated and beaten journalists since taking power in Afghanistan last month. Taliban fighters went door to house looking for one of Deutsche Welle’s correspondents, according to the German network. One of his family members was killed, while another was injured.

Afghans with valid visas and passports are allowed to leave the country by the Taliban.

Afghans with valid visas and passports stranded in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif and waiting to board chartered evacuation aircraft out of the country will be permitted to depart, according to a Taliban official at the city’s international airport on Tuesday.

The bulk of Afghans waiting to board one of four evacuation aircraft, according to Mawlawi Hafiz Mansour, do not have valid visas or passports. Only Afghans with legitimate passports and visas will be permitted to depart, according to the Taliban.

Mansour did not provide a breakdown of individuals who had valid documents vs those who did not.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said from Qatar that the Taliban have assured everyone trying to leave Afghanistan with correct travel permits that they will be safe. He stated that the US would hold the Taliban to their word.

The United States is under pressure to assist remaining Americans and green card holders in leaving Afghanistan, and it has committed to do so in collaboration with the Taliban.

Blinken claims that the US is collaborating with the Taliban on evacuation flights.

According to Blinken, the State Department is collaborating with the Taliban to facilitate more charters.