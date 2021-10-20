While companies struggle to fill roles, job seekers say flexible hours are a key factor.

According to the Associated Press, as firms battle to fill historic numbers of job openings, job seekers with more options than ever think that flexible hours are one of the most essential factors to consider when choosing a job.

In a recent study by ManpowerGroup, nearly 40% of job candidates throughout the world ranked schedule flexibility as one of the top three factors in determining career selections.

A similar movement is being observed on job site platforms. According to SnagAJob, an online community for hourly workers, the word “flexibility” is currently used in 11% of the site’s 7 million job ads. The word was used in 8% of job listings earlier this year.

According to the Associated Press, there were more than 10.4 million job openings at the end of August, up from 11.1 million the previous month. This is the greatest number of job openings since at least December 2000.

According to the Labor Department, the record number of job posts coincided with an increase in the number of people quitting their employment, with 4 million resigning in July climbing to 4.3 million in August.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Balsam Hill ultimately opened its outlet store in Dallas on September 1 after struggling to find employees. However, the online retailer of high-end fake holiday trees was forced to close the next day after four of its five employees departed.

The biggest source of annoyance for three of them? Weekends are spent working. As a result, many moved on to jobs with better hours.

Balsam Hill reopened a few weeks later with nine employees and a $3 increase in hourly pay to $18. But, more importantly, it changed its approach: instead of focusing solely on the demands of the company, it is now working closely with each individual to adjust their schedules to their preferences.

“We’re working against people who have the freedom to work wherever they want,” Kendra Gould, senior retail strategist at Balsam Hill, explained. “Now it’s more about what you need as an employee and how we can make you happy,” says the executive. Rickey Haynes, 62, a minister at a local Baptist church, was one of the new employees employed by Balsam Hill. He retired in July but continues to preach. This is a condensed version of the information.