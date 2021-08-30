While cleaning up after his wife’s death, a man allegedly discovers three decomposed baby bodies.

Following the death of his wife, a man in the French department of Maine allegedly discovered the decaying corpses of three babies while emptying his home.

According to sources close to the investigation, the anonymous man phoned France’s National Gendarmerie police department last Monday after discovering the bones of a newborn in a locked cabinet in the garage of his home in Mézeray, Sarthe.

The remaining two sets of bones were purportedly discovered in a locked cabinet kept in a shed away from the house.

According to the publication, the remains were placed inside plastic bags and wrapped in clothing.

The bags also contained two kitchen knives.

According to the journal, the remains did not appear to be from the same time period.

The advanced condition of decomposition of the bodies may make it impossible to tell whether they were fetuses, neonates, or babies, according to the outlet.

According to RTL, a public prosecutor confirmed Tuesday that an autopsy on the remains had been requested. An investigation has begun.

The man’s wife, who was also not identified in the papers, died of cancer on Aug. 10 at the age of 44, and he was clearing the property after her death when the bones were discovered. Although the pair claimed to be childless, the woman did have two children from a prior relationship.

A similar event occurred in May in Washington, D.C., when local authorities discovered a baby put inside a plastic bag in a medical facility’s lavatory trash can.

According to a police report, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of an unconscious child in the 100 Block of Irving Street Northwest shortly before 8 a.m. and were directed to a unisex toilet where they discovered the infant in the garbage can.

According to the MPD, the area was a physician’s office building.

Dr. Robert Holman, the medical director of D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, who accompanied the rescuers, pronounced the baby dead on the spot.

Although no further information was supplied, the discovery prompted an investigation into the occurrence.