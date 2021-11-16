While cleaning the air conditioner where the cobra was hiding, a man was bitten by a snake and died.

According to local media in India, a 66-year-old man died of a snake bite while cleaning the air conditioner unit at his home. The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India.

The man, named only by his first name Sridharan, resided with his wife and two children in a Pallaikkaranai flat, according to cops. According to local news outlet News Today Net, the man opened the AC unit after smelling a terrible odor coming from it. Inside the unit, Sridharan discovered a dead rat.

Sridharan was cleaning the unit when a venomous black cobra coiled within bit him twice in the hand.

According to reports, the man shouted in anguish and yelled for aid. He was brought to a private hospital by his relatives. He was transferred to a government hospital and ruled dead because there was no treatment to treat the snake bite.

Later, firefighters from Medavakkam arrived at the victim’s home and extracted the snake from the air conditioner. According to witnesses, the lethal snake may have entered the air conditioner through a hole made for the AC pipe in a tree near the window due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, local authorities filed a report alleging that the hole excavated to install the air conditioner’s exterior unit had not been properly sealed. According to DT Next, this supposedly allowed the reptile to enter the unit and hide there.

A three-month-old baby died after being bitten by a poisonous snake that was hiding under the folds of her blanket in a similar tragedy that occurred lately. The incident occurred in Telangana, a state in southern India. The infant’s father, who was carrying her in his arms, was also bitten by the snake.

The baby had previously been admitted to the hospital for a lung infection and had been released on the day of the tragedy. Her father realized that the youngster had awoken and was wailing unexpectedly. He also spotted foam on the baby’s mouth’s sides. The infant was brought to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.