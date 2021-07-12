While cleaning his house, a man discovers a months-old winning Powerball ticket and wins $1 million.

According to lottery authorities, a 54-year-old man in Duval County, Florida, was “shocked” after discovering a $1 million lottery ticket while cleaning his house over the Fourth of July weekend.

Kenneth Morgan was quoted as saying Wednesday in a release by the Florida Lottery, the government-run corporation responsible for conducting the lottery. “I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” he said.

“I double-checked the numbers and learned it was a $1 million winner – I’m still stunned!” the Jacksonville resident exclaimed.

Morgan’s winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers from the April 17 Powerball drawing, but not the Powerball number, according to the statement. Following the discovery of the ticket, he claimed a $1 million prize, according to the Florida Lottery.

Morgan claimed the ticket was purchased at the Publix Liquor Store on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville. The business will receive a $1,000 additional commission for selling the winning ticket, according to the lottery announcement.

A similar scenario occurred four months ago in White County, Tennessee, when a guy found his winning $1 million lottery ticket in a parking lot after misplacing it.

On March 11, Sparta resident Nick Slatten purchased a Tennessee Cash ticket, which turned out to be worth $1,178,746.

“I was taken aback. Slatten said, “I couldn’t believe it.” “I don’t know what to say. It was a unique experience.”

After doing his errands for the day, Slatten noticed he didn’t have the ticket anymore.

He retraced his movements from earlier in the day and stopped into a parking lot, where he discovered the winning ticket laying on the ground near to another vehicle’s driver’s side door.

Slatten stated, “It’s a million-dollar ticket, and someone stepped right over it.”

Slatten and his fiancée will continue to work after winning the Tennessee Cash jackpot, according to the Tennessee Lottery. They also intend to purchase a home and automobiles, as well as make investments.