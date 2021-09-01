While chastising the West over Afghanistan, the Pope misattributed a quote from Putin to Angela Merkel.

According to the Associated Press, Pope Francis attacked the West’s decades-long fight to establish democracy in Afghanistan, using a comment ascribed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel but actually coming from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Francis was asked about Afghanistan’s political future in light of the US military withdrawal during a radio appearance on Wednesday. The pope said he’d react with a remark from Merkel, who he described as “one of the world’s greatest political characters.”

“It is important to put an end to the foolish approach of intervening from the outside and developing democracy in other nations while ignoring the peoples’ traditions,” the pope stated in Spanish.

According to the Associated Press, Putin made the comment on August 20 during Merkel’s visit to Moscow. The Russian president chastised countries for attempting to impose Western-style democracy on Afghanistan. Merkel requested that Russia utilize its contacts with the Taliban to persuade them to enable German allies in Afghanistan to leave the country.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“On another project, namely for there to be a collective attitude of the Afghan community for its own future, we did not achieve our goalsâ€”I want to state that quite openly,” Merkel admitted during her news conference with Putin.

“I must clarify that we did not wish to impose any system on Afghanistan as part of our development cooperation efforts,” she continued. “However, we saw that millions of girls were excited to go to school and that women were welcome to participate. Many people in Afghanistan are quite dissatisfied with current events.”

The pope gave an interview to Spain’s Cadena COPE late last week at the Vatican. The talk was broadcast on Wednesday by a radio station owned by Spain’s Catholic bishops’ group, which claimed that the content had been approved by the Pope himself.

Francis also stated that when Western allies left Afghanistan, “not all scenarios were taken into account.”

“I don’t know whether there will be an assessment of what happened during the withdrawal, but there was obviously a lot of deception on the part of the new [Afghan] authorities,” the pope remarked. “I say deception or a lot of naivety,” says the author.

He stated that he was convinced. This is a condensed version of the information.