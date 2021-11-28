While celebrating Thanksgiving with his family, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed.

A stray bullet killed a youngster in San Diego when he was outside at a Thanksgiving meal, according to his family.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos, 12, was in the backyard of a home with approximately a dozen of his cousins when the incident occurred.

According to the newspaper, Maria Gaspar, the 12-year-aunt, old’s stated, “We felt my backyard was the safest place in the world for the kids to play.”

As emergency responders came, the boy’s mother reportedly attempted to stem the bleeding from his back.

Angel was then transferred to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The holiday event at Gaspar’s house drew 40 people, according to Gaspar. According to the Union-Tribune, she said the bullet came from a neighbor’s house.

According to San Diego TV station Fox 5, police investigating the incident claimed they didn’t have a “suspect description” to give as of Friday.

According to the station, San Diego Police Lt. Adam Sharki said Friday that “detectives are working to locate evidence and any possible witnesses.”

Police stated Saturday that they couldn’t reveal any specifics about the inquiry because they didn’t know whether it was a homicide or an accident.

The Washington Newsday contacted San Diego police for more information and updates on their investigation, but did not receive a response in time for publication on Sunday afternoon.

Angel was “born cheerful, exuberant, and full of life,” according to a GoFundMe campaign set up for his family.

“At the age of 12, he was stolen from us far too soon. He was a fantastic older brother to Gabriel and Brianna, and everyone who knew him adored him “the page stated

“A stray gunshot came through our fence and struck him in the back when we were celebrating our family gathering in our backyard. Family members rushed to his help, attempting to keep him stable until paramedics arrived. He was transported to UCSD Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and died early Friday morning “It went on and on.

