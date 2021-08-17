While carrying a lighter, the yob squirts gasoline at the doormen.

While brandishing a naked flame, a drunk yob booted out of a nightclub squirted petrol at two random doormen.

In the early hours of the morning, bouncers requested Joseph Gibson to leave city center pub 54 Liverpool.

The 30-year-old walked all the way to Toxteth’s BP garage and filled a plastic bottle with petrol.

He then proceeded to Mathew Street, where he got into a “irrational” altercation with two doormen unrelated to the earlier incident.

After viewing CCTV evidence of his “troubling” behavior, a judge today declared him “a risk to the public.”

Gibson had previously denied two counts of attempting to inflict serious bodily damage with the intent to do so.

After he agreed to the lesser offense of affray, the Crown produced no evidence on these charges, resulting in not guilty verdicts.

Gibson left 54 Liverpool on Seel Street just after midnight on Monday, June 21 this year, and went to the garage on Sefton Street, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“He purchased some petrol, which he managed to put in a little bottle, effectively a drinks bottle, a water bottle,” prosecutor Christopher Hopkins said.

The court heard the case. At roughly 1.15 a.m., Gibson moved to North John Street, where he stood on the corner of Mathew Street.

Two doormen, James Murphy and David Alderson, were dispatched to talk with Gibson after a worried member of the public approached them.

“The defendant was spotted on CCTV,” Mr Hopkins said. In one hand, he has a lighter, which he flicks and ignites, while in the other, he holds the bottle.

“He walks up to the doormen and squirts the liquid, the petrol from the bottle, at them. One of them reacts as if they’ve been punched in the face.”

Gibson also looked to spray some gasoline on the ground near a car, when he kneeled down “as if it to light that,” he claimed.

“It falls short of doing the deed, but it is threatening them with petrol, with a lighter in his hand,” Mr Hopkins added.

“This was in a different section of the city centre than the nightclub he was booted out of,” said Judge Stuart Driver, QC.

