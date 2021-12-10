While breastfeeding her son, mom realized something was severely wrong.

While breastfeeding her newborn son, a mother realized something was severely wrong with him.

Kara Dobbs told The Washington Newsday how her life was turned upside down when her firstborn son Leo was given a dreadful prognosis.

Kara claimed she felt forgotten and disregarded when she first took her kid to the doctor when he was two weeks old when she was only 20 years old.

After the cat returns home with a message taped to it, the owner is in stitches.

She stated, ” “The pregnancy and birth had gone smoothly, and he had no problems breastfeeding for the first two weeks.

“Then he began projectile vomiting, which I was informed was due to colic. He was still quite floppy at four months, when other babies his age could hold their heads up, and I was told he was ‘lazy.’

“However, he continued to have vomiting bouts and began to lose weight. When I took him to the doctor, I felt as though they didn’t recognize me because I was young; in fact, some of the notes questioned my mothering abilities.” Leo was given a blood test and a scan after seeking a second opinion, which revealed that he had an enlarged heart.

He was diagnosed with Infantile Pompe disease at the age of seven months, a rare ailment that affects only 25-30 infants in the UK and causes sugars to expand his key organs in a hazardous way.

Muscle weakness, a lack of reflexes, breathing and swallowing difficulties, and an enlarged tongue, liver, and heart are all symptoms of this degenerative illness.

Kara, 28, said she had to become virtually a medical expert overnight as she tried to wrap her brain around the diagnosis, therapies, and the children with Pompe’s very short life expectancy.

She stated, ” “My mind went blank when they told me, and I was in and out of what she was saying.

“They kept warning me to ‘be prepared for the worst.’

“”What can we do immediately to improve this situation?” I asked myself. Because of the low survival rate, many children do not survive past the age of five, and the oldest is around 20 years old and severely crippled.” Kara was forced to leave Birkenhead and relocate to Ronald McDonald House. “The summary has come to an end.”