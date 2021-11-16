While breast-feeding her twin infants, a man hacks off a woman’s ear.

After reportedly chopping off a woman’s ear in an attempt to steal her children, a man was arrested. Basirat Bakare, the woman, was breastfeeding her twin infants when she was molested.

According to Prompt News, the tragic episode occurred last Wednesday in the Nigerian state of Ogun.

Sikiru Adeniran, the accused, was first chasing another girl, according to police. The girl dashed into the victim’s residence in an attempt to flee him. The accused then turned his attention to Bakare, who was breastfeeding her twin babies outside her home.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday of last week. Outside the house, I was with my children when one of the local kids raced up to me and yelled for aid. She claimed she was being pursued by a man “According to Bakare, who spoke to Punch Magazine.

“I hurriedly ushered the young lady and my children into our home. But just as I was going to shut the door, the man pushed it open “she stated

She claimed that the man bit her wrists and neck in order for her to lose control of her children. “I was still fighting him when he pulled out a knife and sliced my right ear open. I was suffocating and yelled for help “she said.

Bakare was left unprotected, and one of her babies fell out of her arms as a result of the attack. Neighbors rushed in after hearing her scream.

The accused then barricaded himself inside the kitchen. Despite his attempts to flee after shattering the window panes, he was apprehended by the people who surrounded the house.

He was caught and charged with attempted kidnapping and assault right away. According to the victim, the man immediately begged that the people release him in exchange for money. Locals also stripped the accused and recorded a video, which went viral. In the footage, the man is heard claiming, “I’m not a thief.” Meanwhile, the victim’s family said the authorities were attempting to conceal the incident. The charges were refuted by local police personnel. “The accused’s parents came to us and stated that he acted while under the influence of heavy drugs. The parents also paid a visit to the impacted family in order to negotiate. That, however, is unimportant to us “According to local media, a senior police officer said.