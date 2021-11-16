While breaking up a fight between women, a ‘large portion’ of a cop’s ear was bitten ‘completely off.’

While attempting to break up a brawl between two women in a parking lot, a Louisiana police officer had a “significant piece” of his ear chewed “totally off.”

On November 12, at 12:16 a.m. local time, Houma Police Department (HPD) officers responded to complaints of a disturbance at Joni B’s Bar on Howard Avenue.

Officers arrived and discovered many ladies fighting in the parking lot, attempting to break up the fight.

Lt. Travis Theriot of the Houston Police Department wrote on Facebook on Monday: “As officers arrived, they were attempting to break up a brawl between several ladies in the parking lot.

“During the altercation, a female suspect identified as Michelle Smith, 36, of 208 Leslie Street, began biting one of the responding officers’ ears.”

The following is the rest of the post: “Michelle Smith bit off a substantial chunk of her right ear during the battle and escaped before being captured.

“The cop was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, and he is currently recovering from his injuries.”

Officers from the Houston Police Department have already issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest on one count of second-degree violence.

Officers have since requested the public to come forward with information that could lead to Smith’s whereabouts and arrest.

People can call Crime Stopper Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or go online to www.crimestoppersbr.org to leave an anonymous tip.

If the information leads to Smith’s arrest, tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

Smith was photographed wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and hoop earrings and smiled at the camera in a photo uploaded on Facebook.

The HPD has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

A person convicted of second-degree battery in Louisiana “must be fined not more than $2,000 or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than five years, or both,” according to Justia, a legal research website.

The term “committed” is used to denote second-degree battery “where the offender knowingly inflicts substantial physical injury on the victim without the victim’s agreement

The term "committed" is used to denote second-degree battery "where the offender knowingly inflicts substantial physical injury on the victim without the victim's agreement

"For the purposes of this article, significant bodily damage is defined as an injury that results in unconsciousness, severe physical pain, or long-term and obvious disfigurement, or long-term loss of function.