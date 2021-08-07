While being incarcerated in prison on a charge of high treason, a Liverpool fan recites the same song every day.

After being charged with high treason, a Liverpool FC fan and journalist is being held in custody.

In January, Andrei Aliaksandrau was arrested in Belarus on charges of “organization and preparation of events that significantly violate public order, or active participation in them.”

These allegations have lately been expanded to include high treason, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail in Belarus.

Belarusian authorities accuse Andrei and his partner Iryna Zlobina of funding the protests that have erupted across the nation since President Alexander Lukashenko reclaimed power following disputed elections in August.

Andrei’s counsel stated that the new decision to charge him with high treason has left him “shocked,” and that he disputes the allegations.

Andrei had worked as a journalist for the Index on Censorship, a London-based organization that promotes freedom of expression, for a number of years.

When he was arrested in January, he had returned to Belarus but was still working for Index as a freelance contributor.

Andrei, a huge Liverpool fan, is claimed to have been reciting the lyrics of the Reds hymn You’ll Never Walk Alone every day in prison to keep himself going, according to his former coworkers.

Rachael Jolley, the former editor-in-chief of the Index on Censorship, described Andrei as “the type of person who devotes his life and soul into the cause of making people aware of what is going on in Belarus.”

“He is really passionate about media freedom and believes that the world does not pay enough attention to what is going on there,” she said.

“He worked tirelessly to bring stories out of Belarus when most journalists would be afraid to do so. When others have given up on a story, he continues to cover it.”

Natasha Schmidt, editor of IranWire and former deputy editor at Index for 13 years, said: “He is such an exceptional journalist and a fantastic colleague.”

“Andrei is an expert on Belarus and the surrounding region, especially Ukraine, where he has published numerous studies in recent years.”

“Given what’s been going on in Belarus, he would have assumed that if he wasn’t already there, he would be.”

