While battling an apartment fire in New York City, firefighters discover a 71-year-old man who has been stabbed to death.

Over the weekend, members of the New York City Fire Department discovered a mortally injured 71-year-old man inside an apartment while attempting to put out a home fire, according to police.

The New York Post reported, citing the New York Police Department, that firefighters had quenched the flames of a blaze at a home on Manor Avenue in the Bronx at roughly 4:15 p.m. Sunday before discovering the unconscious elderly man.

Authorities said the motionless male was found with three stab wounds to the neck and was brought to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity had been withheld until his family had been notified.

According to the New York Daily News, at least 60 firefighters worked for half an hour to put out the fire on the second level of the house.

According to the publication, Carol Li, a real estate agent, described the victim as a “quiet man.”

The victim, who had rented the second-floor unit in the property, was “calm, a really quiet person,” according to Li.

“I never heard anyone fighting or arguing. He appeared to be a kind man. Another neighbor, Anthony Jenkins, stated, “He was always out there [on his stoop]smoking cigarettes.” “They basically stated he was burned when I came out.”

According to the New York Daily News, no arrests have been made in connection with the man’s death. There are no other details available at this time.

On the same day as the Bronx fire, a 9-year-old child from Queens was killed when another fire blazed through his home, where his family apparently used to practice lighted religious rites.

At roughly 6:25 a.m. Sunday, Matthew Pichardo was discovered unconscious inside a multi-family home on Hillmeyer Avenue in Far Rockaway.

Pichardo died as a result of his injuries after being brought to the hospital with three other persons. Meanwhile, the other three were said to be in good health.

Neighbors blamed the fire on the family’s religious practices, which included the daily use of lit candles and animal sacrifices and were based on African Yoruba traditions.