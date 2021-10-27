While attempting to’resuscitate’ the baby, the father hits her and holds her upside down; the infant dies.

An Arizona dad has been charged with murder after his 1-month-old daughter died after being left alone in a bathroom sink. The newborn died of a head injury after the father attempted to resuscitate her by pounding her head and running around while holding her upside down, according to court documents.

Shawn Douglas Conner, 26, of Phoenix, was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse for the death of his infant on July 8, according to AZ Family.

Conner first told police that on July 4, he needed to check on his two other children, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, so he left the infant alone in the bathroom sink with the water running. At the time, they were staying in a hotel room while the children’s mother went to work. When he returned to the restroom, the baby was said to be unconscious in the sink.

An autopsy indicated, however, that the kid died as a result of blunt force trauma. There were also many injuries on her body that did not appear to be the result of drowning. The youngster suffered injuries under her jawline, on her tummy, and on her ear, according to the medical examiners.

Conner later revealed in an interview that he attempted to resuscitate the infant based on what he seen on YouTube videos. He beat the youngster on the head, back, and chest to resuscitate her after discovering her unconscious in the sink. While racing around the room, he grabbed the baby by the ankles and flipped her upside down over his back. He then tripped on a concrete floor, landing on top of the baby as he hurried to the hotel manager’s office for assistance.

While bringing his older children from the room, Conner left the infant with the hotel personnel for a little while. The infant was transported to a hospital and placed on life support until July 8, according to a report by Law & Crime.

The man “attempted a life-saving procedure he saw on YouTube, which involves hoisting the victim upside down over his shoulders,” according to court filings.

Conner is now being jailed on a $500,000 bail in Maricopa County Jail. On November 4, he will appear for a preliminary hearing.