While attempting to save her toddler from a deadly reptile, the mother is bitten by a snake and dies.

In India, a woman gave her life to defend her toddler son from a venomous snake that had intruded into their home.

According to media sources, the mother died Thursday after being bitten by a snake in Deulabad village in Odisha’s eastern state.

According to Odisha TV, the mom was lying in bed attempting to get her one-and-a-half-year-old son to sleep when she noticed a cobra in the room.

The reptile is said to have approached the boy. The mother grabbed the snake by the tail and tossed it away. However, by that time, the cobra had bitten her on the right hand. Priyadarshini Rout was the victim’s name.

Rout’s family members took her to the district headquarters hospital in critical condition. The woman died subsequently.

“She put her own life on the line to save her child. We consider ourselves blessed to have her as our daughter-in-law, although we are saddened by her passing. The child misses her mother terribly. However, we will do everything we can to raise him with the highest love and care,” Sarat Rout, the deceased’s father-in-law, told local media.

The cobra was later rescued by members of the local snake helpline, according to the Orissa Post.

According to the police, an unnatural death case was filed, and the victim’s body was returned to his family after an autopsy.

The cobra is one of the world’s most venomous snakes. According to National Geographic, the reptile can literally “stand up” and face a full-grown person in the eye. Cobras are fearful of humans and will avoid them whenever possible. They can bite humans if they feel threatened, and their venom can be lethal. A 10-year-old boy died in India in June after being bitten by a snake that slithered inside his house. Madhya Pradesh was the location of the occurrence. The snake attacked the child on the left side of his back as he was sleeping inside his house.