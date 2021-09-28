While attempting to save a colleague, a fitness coach was swept into the sea.

In an attempt to help a colleague who went cliff diving in the strong waters of a Spanish resort, both were washed away by the waves.

The event occurred on Sept. 23 while Russian fitness coach Daniil Gagarin and his wife, Darya, were filming their friend, Emma Mönkkönen, cliff dive into the surf at the La Zorra cove in Torrevieja, according to the New York Post.

Mönkkönen, a 24-year-old Finnish fitness guru, began to struggle as he attempted to exit the water and was observed clutching to a rock in an attempt to climb out. Large waves, however, slammed into her back and swept her into the cove.

Both Gagarin, 30, and his wife could be heard in the video giving Mönkkönen directions on how to get her to safety. However, the woman’s navigation in the choppy waves got problematic, so Gagarin leapt in to assist her. He was able to drag Mönkkönen onto a rock at first. Gagarin and Mönkkönen, on the other hand, lost their grasp and plummeted into the ocean. Darya could be heard wailing helplessly as they were dragged into the Mediterranean.

The footage may be upsetting to viewers.

After Darya, who is also a fitness instructor, alerted emergency authorities, a search and rescue campaign was launched. Mönkkönen’s body was discovered a few kilometres from the cove in the sea. According to news.com.au, Gagarin’s body was discovered the next day.

The jump was described as “extremely risky” by Alyona Maas, a Russian expat in Spain.

The Washington Post paraphrased him as stating, “I want to say to adrenaline junkies: please find yourself safer activities.”

The victims collaborated at a fitness club in the town of Alicante, which is located on the Costa Blanca.

A California man died earlier this month after being dragged away by severe currents while attempting to leap a narrow opening on the Pacific coast known as Devil’s Churn. At first, park visitors who observed the man’s fall attempted to help him by making a rope out of garments, belts, and a dog leash. However, they were unable to remove the man from the sea. Emergency personnel declared the individual deceased after a lengthy search.