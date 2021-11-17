While attempting to rescue three hostages, a convicted murderer attacks Florida deputies.

A recently freed convicted murderer was arrested for assaulting cops with a hatchet while attempting to rescue three persons trapped inside his home.

Following reports of a possible hostage situation, officers from Wauchula and Bowling Green, Florida, were dispatched to a home in Wauchula Hills on Sunday. When cops arrived at Mitchell Albritton’s home, he told them he was armed and tried to close the door, according to WESH.

Albritton allegedly attacked deputies with a hatchet after deputies pushed the door open. Two of the officers were hurt, but the others were able to apprehend him.

The injured deputies were taken to a hospital and treated before being discharged, according to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office.

Cops discovered three persons locked inside the residence after arresting Albritton. All of them were drenched in blood.

The cops were told by one of the hostages that they were terrified to leave. When they tried to move, Albritton allegedly threatened them with the hatchet.

All of the victims were brought to a hospital.

Albritton faces eight charges, including attempted second-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated battery on a police officer, attempted second-degree murder, violence, and false imprisonment.

Albritton, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder in 1997, was freed from jail on Aug. 13, according to the police.

At the time of the occurrence, he was under active conditional release supervision. According to WFTS-TV, he had previously been incarcerated for false imprisonment, firing into a dwelling, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a handgun or ammunition.

