While attempting to flee, a man throws his 2-month-old daughter at a cop and is arrested.

In Singapore, a man was sentenced to prison for throwing his 2-month-old daughter at a cop while attempting to flee the country.

After pleading guilty to charges of endangering the safety of a child, the unidentified 40-year-old man was sentenced to 17 months in prison on Monday. According to The Straits Times, the incident occurred last year.

After failing to appear for a urine test in July 2019, the individual, who had a history of drug misuse, was placed on the “wanted” list. He went to a police station with his wife and child on Jan. 18, 2020, to report a traffic collision involving his corporate van. The man attempted to run when a police officer at the station recognized him.

To avoid being apprehended, the guy swung his infant daughter with one hand and hurled her at the pursuing cop.

The infant was unharmed since the officer was able to capture her safely. The officer swiftly handed the baby over to a coworker. After a brief chase, the man was apprehended.

He also pleaded guilty on Monday to failing to appear for a urine test while under a supervision order, as well as domestic violence charges for striking his wife, according to Channel News Asia.

Domestic violence charges were brought against him after he assaulted his wife in front of his children while inebriated earlier this year. At the time, he was on bail.

The man allegedly smacked his wife many times, punched her twice in the head, and shoved her. When the woman fell, her head collided with the metal frame of a sofa. She attempted to call the police but was unable to do so since her husband had taken the phone away. The event was reported to the police by a phone operator who heard the disturbance.

During his trial, the individual stated that he would not commit the crime again. For ill-treating a kid, an offender in Singapore faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a fine of $4,000.