While attempting to board a flight from Rome to Spain, a suspected female mafia boss was arrested.

According to authorities, an Italian police officer apprehended a suspected top Naples crime boss as she was preparing to board a flight to Spain this week.

Maria Licciardi, the reputed head of the Licciardi Camorra crime syndicate clan, was apprehended as she checked in her luggage at Ciampino airport in Rome on Saturday morning, according to The Guardian, citing a dispatch sent by the Italian news agency ANSA.

The 70-year-old woman “didn’t bat an eyelash when the officers blocked her and served the warrant signed by the Naples prosecutors’ office,” according to police from the paramilitary Carabinieri’s special operations unit, according to ANSA.

Licciardi, a native of Naples, is charged with mafia-style organization, extortion, receiving ill-gotten gains, and auction rigging.

Licciardi was reportedly on her way to Malaga, Spain, to see her daughter and “take care of some business,” according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

According to Sky News, Italy’s interior minister, Luciana Lamorgese, lauded Licciardi’s arrest, saying it displayed “police dedication and determination” to “fight the Camorra gangs that widely control enormous territory and handle illicit affairs.”

Prosecutors claimed Licciardi was a victor in a long-running blood conflict between clan alliances that left Naples littered with bodies virtually every day earlier this century.

Licciardi was initially caught in 2001 while driving a car near Naples, according to the Associated Press at the time.

She had been on the run since 1999 and was listed among Italy’s top 30 most wanted criminals at the time.

After her two brothers were imprisoned and their lucrative rackets were run, Licciardi allegedly took over as chief of their clan’s Naples-based crime syndicate.

Licciardi was freed from prison in 2009 after serving eight years in prison for multiple mafia-related offences.

Mobsters dubbed her “a piccirella,” or “the little one,” because of her small stature.

Prosecutors in Naples told the Associated Press in 2009 that Licciardi was a true “madrina,” or “godmother,” in the Camorra organization.

Extortion of local company owners, drug trafficking, and infiltration of public works contracts are all traditional sources of illicit money for Camorra.