While attempting Dragon Pose, a yoga instructor allegedly broke a woman’s femur.

When the disaster occurred at the end of August in China’s Anhui region, the girl, known by her surname Wang, was taking her first-ever individual session with a woman surnamed Li, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to the article, Li advised Wang to practice the dragon position, a hip-opening exercise derived from a lunge-like posture, according to local media Xinan Evening News. Despite attempting the stance, Li said that her left leg was in the improper position, according to Wang. “She was squeezing my thigh and pressing very hard. “All of a sudden, I was in excruciating pain and couldn’t move,” Wang explained.

She was brought to the hospital, where it was discovered that she had a complex femur fracture that required surgery. Wang was released from the hospital after 16 days, but she is still unable to walk.

According to Wang, the studio reimbursed her medical bills in the amount of 50,000 yuan (US$7,700). However, when she requested compensation for future therapy, it was turned down. Wang claims she is suing the studio because she believes it mishandled the incident.

“I had to pay 6,000 yuan (US$928) out of pocket for medical care because the hospital charged 56,000 yuan (US$8,900) and the yoga studio only covered 50,000 yuan,” Wang explained.

“Moreover, future rehabilitation fees will be incurred, and my job may be impacted as a result of my injury. She went on to say, “I want fair pay.”

According to the article, the studio was also preparing for a lawsuit.

A similar incident occurred in Malaysia in 2019, when a 55-year-old lady named Hong broke her thigh bone during a yoga class after the instructor allegedly attempted to modify her seating pose.

After spending six days in the hospital due to the fracture, she filed a lawsuit against the gym three months later. The court found in Hong’s favor and ordered the gym to pay $2,326 USD (about RM9,100) for her medical bills, despite the gym owners’ claims that she should have urged the instructor to stop when it started hurting her.