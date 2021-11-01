While assuring Tory MPs of tax cuts, the minister commits a blunder.

By the next election, a Treasury minister declared the government wanted “taxes to be going up rather than down,” before realizing her error and emphasizing the intended plan to cut them.

Helen Whately sought to allay her Conservative colleagues’ concerns about a shift to a larger state and more taxation.

“I share the worries colleagues have expressed about the size of the state at the moment,” Ms Whately said at the end of day three of the Budget debate.

“Last week, the Chancellor himself spoke about this.”

“We on this side of the House understand that government should be constrained, that we want people to keep more of the fruits of their labors, and that by the end of this Parliament, we want taxes to rise rather than fall.”

“Sorry, I would like to correct the record because I just want to emphasize what I intended to say – my apologies,” Ms Whately said seconds later as she listened to an intervention.

“By the conclusion of this Parliament, this side of the House wants taxes to be going down,” she added to Tory applause.

Increases in national insurance contributions and company tax, according to former Conservative cabinet minister Liam Fox, are undermining the Conservative Party’s tax-cutting ambitions.

While “some in the current Government may embrace a more social democratic approach to economic management,” he stressed that as a Conservative, he did not enter Parliament “to see the state grow at the expense of the private sector.”

“I think we need to remember what has given Britain its enormous economic strength,” said the former secretary of state for international trade.

“I have to say, the rises in National Insurance and company tax will take Britain to 36.5 percent as a proportion of GDP, the highest in 70 years, undercutting the tax-cutting goals that we have had in office for such a long time,” he continued.

Conservative MP Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon) also cautioned the government against becoming “trapped in the false option of higher taxes or higher debt.”

“It is therefore critical that the Government does not in its drive to work out,” the former minister stated.”

