While assisting his mother in stealing a car, an 11-year-old boy pistol whips a man.

Authorities say an 11-year-old child is accused of repeatedly shooting a person in the head with a revolver during a carjacking incident in St. Louis on Tuesday night. According to police, the youngster was assisting his mother in stealing a car from a driver.

A 48-year-old male agreed to transport the mother and her kid to a place in the city’s Vandeventer district on Tuesday night, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The mother snatched the car keys from the ignition just before arriving at the destination, according to the unidentified victim, while the boy beat him in the head several times with a revolver.

The mother then allegedly dragged the victim from the vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, and drove away with her son, according to police.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, authorities stated the mother told the driver her son’s age.

The person was treated for injuries by an EMS crew who arrived on the site. The suspects are described as a 29- to 40-year-old Black female wearing a black jacket and white/black striped shorts, and an 11-year-old Black male last seen in an orange jacket and black trousers, according to police.

Police did not disclose any other information about the ongoing investigation.

During the epidemic, carjackings are said to have increased. While the FBI does not maintain a nationwide database for vehicle hijackings, several municipalities do. Many of these cities have also reported an increase in adolescent auto thefts.

There were 405 carjackings in Minneapolis in 2020, which is more than treble the previous year’s total. According to NPR, the majority of suspects detained in Minneapolis for auto theft offences were between the ages of 11 and 17. Meanwhile, authorities in Chicago revealed that teenagers were engaged in roughly half of the city’s carjacking crimes in 2020.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C., 60 adolescents were arrested for carjacking in the capital in 2020, up from 24 in 2019. In February, the MPD established a special task team to combat carjacking.

“Carjackings, auto thefts, and unauthorized vehicle use are on the rise in Washington, D.C., as well as other major cities around the country. This is a condensed version of the information.