While arguing with her ex, a Florida woman throws her cat into the river and is arrested for animal cruelty.

While bickering with her ex-boyfriend, a Florida woman was jailed on animal cruelty charges after she allegedly threw a cat in a cage into a waterway.

Stanley, the cat, was fortunately rescued and is doing well.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office claimed on Facebook that police were called to the Riverwood Park Campground at 298 H H Burch Road, Oak Hill, on Thursday about 7 p.m. to deal with a domestic dispute.

Officers were told that Christa Anne Thistle, 53, was battling with her long-term boyfriend, with whom she had recently broken up, when they arrived.

The two had gotten into a fight about the boyfriend’s slow departure. Thistle began throwing her ex-belongings boyfriend’s out of the RV during the fight. According to authorities, she then picked up the cat’s crate and flung it into the Intracoastal Waterway, along with the animal inside.

According to authorities, the woman’s ex-boyfriend leaped into the river to save the cat, but the feline was underwater for at least 20 seconds. When the responding police arrived, the cat was wet and shivering. From the waist down, the ex-boyfriend, who has not been identified, was drenched.

“So awful to do this to an innocent animal,” one Facebook commenter commented. They aren’t demanding much. I don’t want a pet, and I can’t handle one… “Please don’t get a pet.”

Stanley was sent to Volusia County Animal Services for further evaluation and care.

Thistle was charged with animal cruelty and then a simple assault charge when she wanted to be brought to jail “so she could make a phone, bail out, and kill her ex-boyfriend,” according to a Facebook post by police, according to WKRG.

The woman, on the other hand, has disputed all of the accusations leveled against her. The Sheriff’s office reported, “She was transferred to the Volusia County Branch Jail where she remained in custody Friday morning with no bond pending first appearance.”

