While alone in the house, the father ‘violently shook’ the baby.

In a fit of wrath, a father shook his six-month-old his son so forcefully that he suffered irreversible brain damage and died, according to court testimony.

At Liverpool Crown Court yesterday afternoon, the prosecution began its case against Mihai-Catalin Gulie and Gabriela Ion (Tuesday).

Gulie is accused of murder, while his wife, Ion, is accused of causing or enabling a child’s death.

During the opening of the trial yesterday, Gulie, 28, and Ion, 35, of Mersey Road, Widnes, were each aided by a Romanian interpreter. The trial is scheduled to run up to four weeks.

The infant boy, named Robert, was just six months old when he died on February 21 this year, according to Nicholas Johnson QC for the prosecution. He was born with Down’s Syndrome and had to deal with a variety of medical issues.

Mr Johnson told the jury that Robert had sustained catastrophic injuries three days before his death at the hands of Gulie, who was alone in the house when Ion and their two-year-old daughter went out to a local corner shop.

Mr Johnson said that this was not the first time Guile had shook Robert violently, and that his wife had tried to cover up the baby’s bruises with toothpaste.

The jury was told that on the day of the fatal assault, Robert’s father became enraged and shook his son violently, perhaps injuring his head as well.

The force utilized was sufficient to cause internal hemorrhage and overstretching of fragile areas inside Robert’s brain and spinal cord, resulting in a heart attack from which he never recovered.

“It’s unclear why Robert’s father did it, but it wasn’t the first time he had been aggressive to his son,” Mr Johnson said.

“Robert was born with Down’s Syndrome and had additional medical needs, including being fed through a tube into his stomach. His hospitalization for medical care had wreaked havoc on his life and left him in debt.

“Whatever the cause, further studies revealed that Robert had suffered two cracked ribs and a hemorrhage on the head roughly 10 days before he was tragically attacked.”

