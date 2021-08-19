While Afghanistan falls, a billboard in North Carolina depicts Joe Biden eating ice cream.

In the aftermath of the United States withdrawing its soldiers from Afghanistan, a digital billboard in North Carolina featured President Joe Biden licking an ice cream cone placed over an image of a helicopter transporting people from the US embassy in Kabul.

The billboard near Wilmington, North Carolina, which was first reported on by WECT on Wednesday, also flashes up a second photo on the screen showing Biden looking out of a window behind closed blinds before switching to other commercials.

The billboard’s owner, Tedder Outdoor Media, admitted to the local media that the ads showing Biden were purchased by an individual, but said he couldn’t provide any identifying information due to privacy concerns.

Tedder said that he has sold billboard space to clients of many political persuasions, including the animal rights organization Peta, and that if a client requested it, he would run positive advertising showing Biden.

The ads piqued Donald Trump Jr’s interest, and he posted two photos of the slides showing Biden to his Instagram page on Wednesday evening after receiving them from a friend.

