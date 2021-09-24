While accepting the Chancellorship, Hillary Clinton was booed and called a war criminal by the crowd.

On Friday, a mob heckled and booed Hillary Clinton as she arrived at Queen’s University in Belfast for a ceremony to install her as the college’s first female chancellor.

They won’t be able to walk down the street without assistance…

Outside Queens University, Hillary was repeatedly booed and branded a criminal. pic.twitter.com/kAF6PHJOY1

Suzy1776_ (@Suzy1776_) (@Suzy1776_) (@Suzy1776_) ( 24 September 2021

Clinton is clothed in robes as a child walks behind her, keeping the garment up to keep it from dragging on the ground, according to a 40-second video released on Twitter. Members of the throng start yelling at the former US Secretary of State as she walks down the street toward the institution.

One person can be heard yelling “war criminal!” at least a dozen times, while another urges Clinton to “go f**k” herself. Before an inaudible chant begins, someone else in the group said, “shame on Queen’s.”

According to British media, the group is anti-war and was protesting against US foreign policy.

Clinton flashed a short wave as he ascended the campus steps, seemingly unfazed by the taunts.

The politician was supposed to be installed as chancellor in January 2020, but COVID forced her to wait. She is the 11th chancellor of the institution and the first woman to hold the position.

“Secretary Clinton is an internationally respected public servant with a long history of support for Northern Ireland. Professor Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen’s University, stated in a statement that she “has huge amounts to give the University and will continue to serve as a prominent advocate for Queen’s on the international stage.”

Clinton’s five-year appointment will be mostly ceremonial, although he will oversee graduation ceremonies, serve as the university’s ambassador, and provide advise to senior management.

Clinton expressed her delight to be in Northern Ireland ahead of the ceremony, saying she is proud of her “longstanding connection” with the country. She added in her acceptance speech that taking on the post was an easy option because she has always enjoyed being on campuses and talking with kids.

Today, we honored Secretary of State @HillaryClinton as Queen’s University Belfast’s first female chancellor.

pic.twitter.com/zszXPBfeI1 #LoveQUB

― Queen’s University. This is a condensed version of the information.