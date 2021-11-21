While a development proposal is pending, the site of the former Beatles venue remains vacant.

In the early years of their career, the Beatles performed 31 gigs at the Aintree Institute in Walton, which was later demolished in 2007.

Since then, the tract of land on Longmoor Lane has remained vacant, most recently serving as a pay-and-display parking park for Walton Vale.

Since its closure, the property has been the subject of a number of planning applications, none of which have come to fruition.

In 2016, proposals to build 31 apartments in a four or five-story building with a 27-space parking garage were rejected.

Julien Denis Ltd, an architectural firm, applied to build twenty flats with accompanying parking and soft landscaping at the site for £3 million in 2017.

Longmoor Lane’s surroundings were designed to be receptive to the ideas.

The basic shape and form of the Victorian terrace property that borders the empty plot has an influence on the proposed flats.

With a tiny enclosed front garden separating the new flats from the street, the Victorian terrace’s front gardens would be replicated.

“This application intends to create a three-story structure containing 20 no. two-bedroom flats,” according to the plan.

“The structure would be similar in height to the adjacent residential terrace to the east, with the third storey incorporated into the roof.”

“To match the prevailing materials in this neighborhood, the elevations would be completed in red brick and tiles.”

“The upper level units would have two communal entrances: one on Longmoor Lane and the other on the back car park.”

“Each of the four ground-floor residences would have its own front entrance via private gardens.

“At the back, there would be 20 parking spots, with vehicular access from Warbreck Moor.” In the back, there would be storage for bicycles and bins.” However, the proposals are still pending legal approval over four years later, leaving a gaping crater at the start of Longmoor Lane.

