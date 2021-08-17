Which nations are on the green, amber, and red lists, according to Tui, British Airways, and easyJet?

In recent months, British tourists have encountered greater uncertainty than many other Europeans, according to the CEO of one of the continent’s largest travel companies.

UK travelers have been turned off by the UK government’s changing rules, according to Tui CEO Friedrich Joussen.

Ministers included Portugal on the list of green tourism destinations in mid-May before withdrawing it in early-June, he said.

“You had Portugal on the green list and then Portugal off the green list, so I don’t think the predictability of judgments was particularly high,” he said.

“When you alter the program so frequently, people stop watching.”

With another review coming up in the next two weeks, here’s the most up-to-date information on countries on the green, amber, and red lists.

You must take a Covid test and fill out a passenger locator form before traveling to England from a green list nation. You must take another Covid-19 test on or before day 2 after you return.

You must quarantine only if you test positive or if the NHS Test and Trace App alerts you.

Anguilla is a small island off the coast of the Caribbean (Green watchlist)

British Antarctic Territory/Antarctica (Green Watchlist)

Antigua and Barbuda (Antigua and Barbuda) (Green Watchlist)

Australia

Austria

Barbados is a small island off the coast of (Green Watchlist)

Bermuda is a small island off the coast (Green Watchlist)

Indian Ocean Territory is a British territory in the Indian Ocean (Green Watchlist)

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands are a group of islands off the coast of the (Green Watchlist)

Croatia is a country in Europe (Green Watchlist)

Dominica is a Caribbean island off the coast of (Green Watchlist)

The Falkland Islands are a group of islands off the coast of

The Faroe Islands are a group of islands off the coast of

Germany

Gibraltar

Grenada is a small island off the coast of (Green Watchlist)

Hong Kong is a city in Hong Kong.

Iceland

Jerusalem and Israel (Green Watchlist)

Latvia

Mainland Madeira (Green Watchlist) The amber list includes Portugal and the Azores.

Malta

Montserrat is a small island off the coast of Spain (Green Watchlist)

New Zealand is a country in the Pacific Ocean.

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie, and Oeno Islands are all part of the Pitcairn group of islands (Green Watchlist)

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands are a group of islands off the coast of South America

Tristan da Cunha, St Helena, and Ascension

Taiwan is a country in Taiwan (Green Watchlist)

Islands of the Turks and Caicos (Green Watchlist)

Before returning to a nation on the amber list, you must take a Covid-19 test within three days of arrival in England.

You must also fill out a passenger locator form and quarantine for at least 10 days at home or wherever you are staying. You must also pay for two Covid-19 tests, which must be taken on or before day 2 and beginning on day 8 after you return home.

“Summary ends” if you have been completely vaccinated in the United Kingdom, the United States, or several European nations – or under a UK vaccine.