Which Love Islander studied at the University of Liverpool in 2021?

Love Island’s latest season has been heating up this week, with two new participants entering the resort.

Lucinda Stafford and Millie Court are the most recent additions to the cast, and they’ve given it a whole new dimension.

However, one of the original Love Island 2021 Islanders turns out to have a special connection to Liverpool.

In a security lapse, an intruder enters the mansion.

Chloe Burrows shared on Instagram that she graduated from the University of Liverpool with a First Class degree in marketing.

“This is my graduation picture because the clothing was so ugly,” the 25-year-old marketing executive from Bicester wrote. Marketing degree with honors”

Instagram

When she joined the program, the University of Liverpool alumna paired up with fellow islander Aaron, and her family was disgusted when Chloe received death threats online.

“We all have thick skin, but the amount of abuse Chloe has been receiving is utterly disgusting,” her friends and family wrote on her Instagram story.

“We awoke this morning to yet another DM (see following tale) asking Chloe to commit suicide – there have been HUNDREDS.”

The majority of Love Island fans condemned the ‘vile’ threats received to Chloe’s social media accounts.

“Everyone and their dog felt sad about Shannon being abandoned, but that does NOT mean Chloe deserves death threats and the cruelty her own family is having to cope with,” one fan wrote on Twitter. People have clearly learned nothing from the murders of other Love Island stars, filthy #LoveIsland.”