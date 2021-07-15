Which Love Island contestant do you think you are?

Love Island has engulfed the nation once more as people try to figure out who is truly in love and who is just playing games.

After it was revealed that one of the couples would be granted the authority to fire another from the show, the previous episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford appeared to be on the verge of being ejected from the villa after being voted the least suitable couple by the public.

The islanders, on the other hand, were told that the two with the fewest votes would be the ones to depart.

Tonight, viewers will find out who Brad and Lucinda choose.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were given a night in the Hideaway bedroom for winning the Spit The Roast challenge on Monday evening.

Millie gave Liam a massage in the private bedroom, and he asked her how she imagined her trip on the show.

“I figured I’d find someone,” Millie remarked, “but I didn’t expect I’d find someone so quickly or so easily.”

Despite the fact that things appeared to be heating up, Liam subsequently stated that they “kept it PG.”

As we get to know more of the Islanders and pick our favorites, it’s time to figure out which cast member we most resemble.

Are you a sarcastic bloke like Jake or a straight-shooter like Faye?

