Which is the cheapest PCR test from Boots, TUI, Ryanair, easyJet, and Jet2?

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, has stated that everybody entering the UK from abroad must take a PCR test within the first two days of their arrival.

Travelers must also segregate themselves until the results are received.

You cannot utilize NHS testing to test for travel, and the findings will not be accepted. A PCR test must be ordered from a private test provider.

Before leaving the UK, some places will require you to take a test.

On day eight following arrival, anyone who hasn’t been properly vaccinated will be required to take a second PCR test.

If you require both tests, ordering them together will always save you money.

Tests can rapidly mount up, especially if you’re traveling with your family.

Here’s where to find the cheapest PCR tests, as well as how much they cost at Boots, TUI, Ryanair, easyJet, and Jet2.

Home testing kits are often the cheapest alternative, according to Money Saving Expert, however findings may take longer because you’ll have to return the test kit.

These are available through Randox Health for £48.

You can also save time on your results by returning your sample to a Randox drop-box. If you do so, your results will appear by 11.59 p.m. the next day.

Three of these drop-boxes are located in Liverpool city center, while one is located in Aintree Racecourse.

You should check the website before dropping off a sample because the locations and closing times are subject to change.

On the government’s website, you may find a list of commercial companies that offer PCR coronavirus tests.

How do I schedule a Boots PCR? Covid evaluation Both a day-two and a day-two-and-eight testing service is available at Boots.

These can be ordered online and should arrive within two business days of shipping.

The completed tests must then be mailed back using a Royal Mail priority mailbox.

The day-two tests are £68, while the double tests are £136 for those who have not been fully vaccinated.

There’s also a £79 in-store Covid PCR testing service with results in 48 hours; however, according to Boots’ website, they aren’t ideal for people wanting a post-travel test.

How do I schedule a TUI PCR Covid test?

TUI has partnered with. “The summary has come to an end.”