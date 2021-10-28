Which countries recognize the option for a third gender on passports?

On Wednesday, the United States issued the first passport with a “X” gender classification, but it is far from the first government to accept people who do not identify as male or female.

Argentina, Austria, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, India, and Nepal are among the countries that have already permitted citizens to change their gender on their passport to a legalized non-binary or third gender designation.

After a handful of provinces made non-binary markers available for birth certificates and driver’s licenses two years earlier, Canada introduced gender-neutral passports with an X category in 2019.

In the last decade or so, Argentina, Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Nepal, and New Zealand have all used X markers.

Other nations, such as Austria, Colombia, Germany, India, and Ireland, allow citizens to use a third gender designation, but they must present medical certifications or other documentation in order to have their documents marked with an X.

Malta’s endeavor to include gender identification in official documents is particularly noteworthy.

Malta has provided one of the most comprehensive safeguards for transgender persons in the world since passing the landmark Gender Identity, Gender Expression, and Sex Characteristics Bill in 2015.

Citizens of the country can change their gender identity without having to undergo medical treatment, though they may still be required to swear an oath in front of a notary.

While the Netherlands released its first gender-neutral passport in 2018, it is now working to eliminate gender markings from all national identifying documents.

Last year, the Dutch government declared that gender markers would be phased out over the following five years, with activists hoping that this will prevent harm to non-binary and trans persons.

President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday was a long time coming, as he promised to build on Obama-era policies to update gender change procedures for government identity, passports, and other documents.

Jessica Stern, the United States’ special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, described the State Department’s recent decision as “a method of acknowledging and enhancing the human rights of trans and intersex, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary persons everywhere.”

While many people rejoiced that the United States has joined a small group of countries that allow for a third option for gender markers, the fight for transgender rights continues on a global scale.

Last. This is a condensed version of the information.