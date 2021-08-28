Which Airlines Are Taking Part in the Afghan Evacuation Mission?

Several commercial airlines are assisting the US military in its operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

Alaska Airlines became the latest firm to contribute to the humanitarian effort on Friday. The Seattle-based airline said it will run military charter aircraft to transport evacuees within the United States and is ready to provide more assistance to the Pentagon.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines stated, “We are happy to support our military service members and appreciative to all of our employees who have served our country around the world, many of whom have reached out to offer their assistance during this time of need.” “Our beliefs lead us to do the right thing and be kind-hearted, and we will extend the same level of service to these operations and those who join us as our guests.”

Alaska Airlines has joined a group of six other firms that are assisting the military.

The Civil Reserve Air Fleet program has been voluntarily joined by American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air International, Hawaiian Airlines, and United Airlines (CRAF).

President Joe Biden told reporters on Sunday, “It’s a program that was developed in the aftermath of the Berlin airlift after WWII to use commercial aircraft to complement our airlift capabilities.” The last time CRAF was employed was during the US invasion of Iraq in 2002 and 2003.

The aircraft would not fly to Kabul, but will transport evacuees from temporary safe havens and intermediate staging bases to their final destination in the United States, according to Biden.

United Airlines will contribute four planes to the operation, while American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, and Omni Air will each contribute three planes, and Hawaiian Airlines will contribute two planes.

On Thursday, a bomber from the Islamic State militant group’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K) targeted the Hamid Karzai International Airport, throwing the airlift effort into confusion. At least 13 US service members and a handful of Afghan civilians were killed in the attack outside the airport.

As the military continues to evacuate Kabul, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby and Army Major General William D. “Hank” Taylor informed reporters on Friday that they expect more attempted strikes.

