Where to Vote in the California Recall Election and How to Check if Your Ballot Was Received

The California recall election is less than a week away. Californians will vote on whether to oust Governor Gavin Newsom or retain him in office for the rest of his term. To remove Newsom from office, a majority vote will be required.

Following mounting dissatisfaction with Newsom’s reaction to the COVID-19 epidemic, calls for his removal began to gain pace in September 2020.

Following the revelation of the valid signatures for the ballot, Newsom said in a fundraising call went out in April, “I am not going to take this fight lying down.” “There is just too much at risk for me to lose.”

When is the Recall Election in California?

On September 14, 2021, a recall election will be held, which will be divided into two parts. In the ballot, voters will be asked the following two questions:

Do they want Newsom to resign as governor? To replace Newsom, who would they choose as a recall candidate?

According to the Secretary of State’s website, voters are not obligated to respond to both questions.

“Voters have the option of voting on one or both portions of the recall ballot. A voter can vote nay on removing the present elected officer from office while also choosing a replacement candidate.”

Is it Legal to Participate in the Recall Election?

Yes. “Recall is the power of voters to remove elected politicians before their terms expire,” the SOS office explained. Since 1911, it has been a key feature of our governmental system, and citizens have utilized it to express their unhappiness with their elected officials.”

“Eligible Californians will have the opportunity to vote and have their voices heard, just as they would in any statewide election.”

In the recall election, all California registered voters are able to vote. Check your voter registration status on the CAS SOS website.

On the California Online Voter Registration page of the CAS SOS website, residents can update their voter registration information or confirm whether they are eligible to vote.

Where Can I Cast My Vote?

Those who are eligible to vote can do so in person or by mail.

Voter registration and replacement ballots will be available at in-person voting places. They will also provide accommodations for people who require them, such as voting machines that are accessible and linguistic help.

The ballots will be mailed to all active registered voters. This is a condensed version of the information.