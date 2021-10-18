Where to See the Orionid Meteor Shower During the Full Moon in October 2021.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Orionids meteor shower will peak, with up to 20 meteors per hour visible in the night sky over Earth.

The ideal time to look for the meteor shower is just before daybreak on Thursday, according to NASA. Observers will be able to glance up into the night sky at around 2 a.m. ET and see the Orionids shooting across the sky at around 41 miles per second.

Because the peak coincides with the October full moon, often known as the Hunter’s Moon, viewing conditions are expected to be spectacular this year. The amazing event will be visible without the use of a telescope.

NASA recommends aspiring astronomers to seek out a spot away from city lights to best watch this meteor shower, which will be visible in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

“Bring a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair with you. “Lie flat on your back with your feet pointing southeast in the Northern Hemisphere and northeast in the Southern Hemisphere, and stare up, taking in as much of the sky as possible,” NASA recommends on its Solar System Exploration website. “Your eyes will adapt in less than 30 minutes in the dark, and you will start to see meteors.” Be patient—the display will go on till daybreak, so you’ll have lots of opportunities to see it.” NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, will be livestreaming the ceremony on October 21 at 10 p.m. ET for anyone who does not want to brave the cold or inclement weather.

The Orionids meteor shower occurs once a year as a result of Earth’s rotation around the sun. Because of Earth’s orbit, our planet passes through a region of the solar system filled with debris from Halley’s Comet every year. This reaches a pinnacle in mid-October, when Earth passes through the densest debris cluster.

“Meteors are made up of shattered asteroids and remnant comet debris. “When comets orbit the sun, the dust they emit eventually spreads throughout their orbits, forming a dusty trail,” NASA explains. “Earth passes through these debris trails every year, allowing the fragments to smash with our planet.” This is a condensed version of the information.